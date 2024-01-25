Back to top

Image: Bigstock

OSI (OSIS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) reported revenue of $373.24 million, up 26.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.21, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $362.56 million, representing a surprise of +2.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how OSI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Security division: $249.98 million compared to the $234.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$16.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$15.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.
  • Revenues- Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division, including intersegment revenues: $98.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $98.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
  • Revenues- Healthcare division: $41.85 million compared to the $48.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
Shares of OSI have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

