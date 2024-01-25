Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Old Republic (ORI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Old Republic International (ORI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.94 billion, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion, representing a surprise of -0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Old Republic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio: 95.5% compared to the 98% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Revenue- General Insurance Segment: $1.26 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.
  • Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment: $660.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $705.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.3%.
  • Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net premiums earned: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income: $14.90 million versus $15.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
  • Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Other income: $41.90 million compared to the $38.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
  • Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned: $645.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $689.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.8%.
  • Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net investment income: $124.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.9%.
Shares of Old Republic have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

