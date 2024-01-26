AngioDynamics' (ANGO) New XL Catheter to Help in PAD Treatment

AngioDynamics, Inc. ( ANGO Quick Quote ANGO - Free Report) recently announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the Auryon XL Catheter, a 225-cm radial access catheter, for use with the Auryon Atherectomy System in the treatment of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD).
With this 225-cm catheter length, access points in Atherectomy procedures can be expanded, which can help reduce access site complications and accelerate patient recovery.
Price Performance
For the past six months, ANGO’s shares have plunged 31.0% compared with the
The S&P 500 increased 6.6% in the same time frame.
The Auryon XL Catheter increases treatment access points during PAD atherectomy treatments. It comes in 0.9 mm and 1.5 mm sizes. Comparing the use of a generic radial access catheter to femoral access, there may be a decrease in serious bleeding occurrences.
Furthermore, the Auryon XL Catheter might make femoral closure devices unnecessary and enable the treatment of bilateral diseases in a single session, promoting better patient mobility, an earlier discharge, and a quicker rate of patient recovery.
Being the first non-orbital atherectomy device, the Auryon XL Catheter sets a new benchmark for laser atherectomy technology with its revolutionary design and ease of use. It delivers substantial breakthroughs to radial operations.
AngioDynamics launched the Auryon XL Catheter on a limited market in the United States in January 2024 after receiving FDA 510(k) clearance, with plans to go full market in February.
This FDA clearance is likely to boost the company’s med tech business, in which the Auryon segment forms a major part along with NanoKnife.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by
Transparency Market Research, the market size for the global atherectomy system was valued at $621.8 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.0%. The market is expected to rise more than $1.1 billion by 2031.
It is anticipated that the market for atherectomy system will rise because of the growing need for less invasive surgical procedures and the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
ANGO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks to consider in the broader medical space are
Universal Health Services (UHS), Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR), and Acadia Healthcare (ACHC).
Universal Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 4.4% for 2024. UHS's earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.47%.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
UHS’s shares have gained 1.9% in the past six months against the
industry’s 5% decline.
Integer Holdings, presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.
Integer Holdings’ shares have rallied 43.5% in the past year against the
industry’s 3.7% decline.
Acadia Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.4%. ACHC’s long-term earnings are expected to grow at 11.2%.
Acadia Healthcare’s shares have gained 11.7% in the past six months against the
industry’s decline of 5%.
Image: Bigstock
