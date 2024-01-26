Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ - Free Report) reported $28.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.01 million, representing a surprise of -0.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 48% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 48.2%.
  • Total Interest Earning Assets: $1.47 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 6.1% versus 6.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Payment processing fees: $5.42 million compared to the $5.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.27 million versus $6.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $22.67 million versus $22.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise