Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) reported $1.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion, representing a surprise of -1.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xerox Holdings Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Go-to-Market Operations- Americas: $1.15 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion.
  • Geographic Revenue- Go-to-Market Operations- Other: $23 million versus $30.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Go-to-Market Operations- EMEA: $589 million versus $572.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Sales: $721 million compared to the $734.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Services, maintenance and rentals: $1 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
  • Revenue- Equipment sales: $458 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $452.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.3%.
  • Revenue- Supplies, paper and other sales: $263 million compared to the $282.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Equipment Sales- Other: $6 million compared to the $5.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Equipment Sales- Entry: $56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $70.84 million.
  • Revenue- Equipment Sales- Mid-Range: $302 million versus $292.61 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Equipment Sales- High-End: $94 million versus $78.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Post sale revenue: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
Shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation have returned -13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

