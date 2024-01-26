Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Blackstone Inc. (BX) Q4 Earnings

Blackstone Inc. (
BX Quick Quote BX - Free Report) reported $2.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48 billion, representing a surprise of +2.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Blackstone Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Assets Under Management: $1,040.19 billion compared to the $958.24 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Fee-Earning Assets Under Management: $762.61 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $788.68 billion. Total Assets Under Management - Real Estate: $336.94 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $328.41 billion. Total Assets Under Management - Private Equity: $304.04 billion compared to the $297.52 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Segment Revenues- Realized Principal Investment Income: $19.20 million compared to the $50.80 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -65.6% year over year. Segment Revenues- Realized Performance Revenues: $693.21 million compared to the $491.62 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.6% year over year. Segment Revenues- Fee Related Performance Revenues: $168.99 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $363.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%. Segment Revenues- Base Management Fees: $1.61 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%. Segment Revenues- Real Estate- Realized Performance Revenues: $96.12 million versus $87.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Revenues- Credit & Insurance- Fee Related Performance Revenues: $154.64 million compared to the $127.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. Segment Revenues- Hedge Fund Solutions- Realized Principal Investment Income (Loss): $1.48 million versus $12.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Segment Revenues- Private Equity- Total Management and Advisory Fees, Net: $475.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $461.66 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Blackstone Inc. here>>>
Shares of Blackstone Inc. have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
