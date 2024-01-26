Back to top

TriCo (TCBK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, TriCo (TCBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $102.66 million, down 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $101.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was -7.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TriCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 58.7% versus 57.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $9.05 billion versus $9.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $16.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.81 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $86.62 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.50 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for TriCo here>>>

Shares of TriCo have returned -10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

