Berkshire Hills (BHLB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB - Free Report) reported $125.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.05 million, representing a surprise of +15.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berkshire Hills performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin, FTE: 3.1% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.8% compared to the 68.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: -$8.38 million versus $17.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Berkshire Hills have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

