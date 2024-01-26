Murphy Oil (MUR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Murphy Oil (
MUR Quick Quote MUR - Free Report) reported $844.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.4%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $837.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was -12.62%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Murphy Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Crude Oil and condensate Produced - barrels per day: 100.08 thousands of barrels of oil versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 98.55 thousands of barrels of oil. Net NGLs Produced - barrels per day: 10.5 thousands of barrels of oil versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 10.49 thousands of barrels of oil. Oil equivalent production per day: 185 KBOE/D versus 188.06 KBOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average. Weighted Average Sales Prices - Natural Gas Liquids Dollars Per Barrel - Onshore - Canada: $24.87 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.99. Net Crude Oil and condensate Produced - barrels per day - Offshore - Canada: 3.74 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 3.87 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts. Net Crude Oil and condensate Produced - barrels per day - Onshore - Canada: 2.44 thousands of barrels of oil versus 2.19 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average. Net NGLs Produced - barrels per day - Onshore - US: 4.7 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.98 thousands of barrels of oil. Geographic Revenues from External Customers- United States: $726.10 million compared to the $682.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.5% year over year. Geographic Revenues from External Customers- Canada: $106.60 million compared to the $123.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41% year over year. Revenue from sales to customers- Revenue from production: $834.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $831.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%. Total revenue from sales to customers: $842.27 million compared to the $833.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.6% year over year. Revenue from sales to customers- Sales of purchased natural gas: $7.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.44 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Murphy Oil here>>>
Shares of Murphy Oil have returned -13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Murphy Oil (MUR) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Murphy Oil (MUR - Free Report) reported $844.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.4%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $837.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was -12.62%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Murphy Oil performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Murphy Oil here>>>
- Net Crude Oil and condensate Produced - barrels per day: 100.08 thousands of barrels of oil versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 98.55 thousands of barrels of oil.
- Net NGLs Produced - barrels per day: 10.5 thousands of barrels of oil versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 10.49 thousands of barrels of oil.
- Oil equivalent production per day: 185 KBOE/D versus 188.06 KBOE/D estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Weighted Average Sales Prices - Natural Gas Liquids Dollars Per Barrel - Onshore - Canada: $24.87 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $39.99.
- Net Crude Oil and condensate Produced - barrels per day - Offshore - Canada: 3.74 thousands of barrels of oil compared to the 3.87 thousands of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Crude Oil and condensate Produced - barrels per day - Onshore - Canada: 2.44 thousands of barrels of oil versus 2.19 thousands of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.
- Net NGLs Produced - barrels per day - Onshore - US: 4.7 thousands of barrels of oil versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4.98 thousands of barrels of oil.
- Geographic Revenues from External Customers- United States: $726.10 million compared to the $682.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.5% year over year.
- Geographic Revenues from External Customers- Canada: $106.60 million compared to the $123.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41% year over year.
- Revenue from sales to customers- Revenue from production: $834.68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $831.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.
- Total revenue from sales to customers: $842.27 million compared to the $833.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.6% year over year.
- Revenue from sales to customers- Sales of purchased natural gas: $7.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.44 million.
Shares of Murphy Oil have returned -13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.