Compared to Estimates, BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

BCB Bancorp (BCBP - Free Report) reported $27.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was -5.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BCB Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 61% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57%.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $3.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.96 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $23.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.19 million.
Shares of BCB Bancorp have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

