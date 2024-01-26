We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.43, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.64%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.19%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 19.97% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Opera Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $112.2 million, up 16.55% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.97. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.44 for its industry.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.