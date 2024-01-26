We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) ending at $3.41, denoting a -1.87% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.19%.
The alternative energy company's stock has dropped by 26.22% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Plug Power in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.35, reflecting a 7.89% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $384.53 million, up 74.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Plug Power. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.65% higher within the past month. Right now, Plug Power possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
