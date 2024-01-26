Back to top

KLA (KLAC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

KLA (KLAC - Free Report) reported $2.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.7%. EPS of $6.16 for the same period compares to $7.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 billion, representing a surprise of +1.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KLA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product: $1.92 billion compared to the $1.90 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year.
  • Revenues- Service: $564.92 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $555.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
  • Revenues- PCB, Display and Component Inspection: $143.03 million versus $143.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.8% change.
  • Revenues- Specialty Semiconductor Process: $150.07 million compared to the $126.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Semiconductor Process Control: $2.19 billion versus $2.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.4% change.
Shares of KLA have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

