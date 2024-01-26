Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Fair Isaac (FICO) Q1 Earnings

Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) reported $382.06 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $4.81 for the same period compares to $4.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $386.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.83, the EPS surprise was -0.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fair Isaac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software: $168.67 million compared to the $171.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Software: $189.95 million versus $196.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Scores: $192.11 million versus $195.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Revenues- Professional Services: $21.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
Shares of Fair Isaac have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

