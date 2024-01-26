Back to top

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) reported revenue of $322.22 million, down 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +1.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Associated Banc-Corp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% compared to the 2.7% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: 38,273.93 million versus 38,434.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $160.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $184.44 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $258.03 million compared to the $263.33 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Wealth management fees: $21 million versus $20.60 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Capital markets, net: $9.11 million compared to the $5.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: -$131.01 million compared to the $63.77 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Mortgage banking, net: $1.62 million versus $4.88 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Card-based fees: $11.53 million versus $11.47 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Bank and corporate owned life insurance: $3.38 million versus $2.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Service charges and deposit accounts fees: $10.82 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.64 million.
Shares of Associated Banc-Corp have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

