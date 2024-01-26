Back to top

Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) reported $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.42, the EPS surprise was +4.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Levi Strauss performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $888.30 million compared to the $868.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $379 million compared to the $377.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other Brands: $113 million versus $134.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $262 million versus $281.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
Shares of Levi Strauss have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

