Compared to Estimates, Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC - Free Report) reported $160.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.7%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $153.53 million, representing a surprise of +4.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -52.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eastern Bankshares, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus 2.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio (Gaap): 75.6% compared to the 65.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $26.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.44 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $133.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $130.27 million.
Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

