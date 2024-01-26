Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Columbia Financial (CLBK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Columbia Financial (CLBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $56.59 million, down 25.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54.9 million, representing a surprise of +3.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Columbia Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 84.8% versus 78.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 1.9% compared to the 2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $11.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.50 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $45.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.40 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Columbia Financial here>>>

Shares of Columbia Financial have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Columbia Financial (CLBK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise