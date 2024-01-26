Back to top

Seacoast Banking (SBCF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Seacoast Banking (SBCF - Free Report) reported $128.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $135.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was -12.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Seacoast Banking performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.3% versus 64.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.
  • Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans: 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $65.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.01 million.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $72.66 million versus $49.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $13.10 billion compared to the $13.19 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $17.34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.25 million.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $111.04 million compared to the $116.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest income: $110.82 million compared to the $115.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Seacoast Banking have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

