WSFS (WSFS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, WSFS Financial (WSFS - Free Report) reported revenue of $265.33 million, up 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $248.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the EPS surprise was +6.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WSFS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4% compared to the 4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.6% versus 56.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $178.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.99 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $87.21 million versus $71.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Mortgage banking activities, net: $1.12 million compared to the $0.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of WSFS have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

