We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Western Alliance (WAL) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Western Alliance (WAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $691.3 million, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.91, compared to $2.67 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $705.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93, the EPS surprise was -1.04%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Western Alliance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Western Alliance here>>>
- Efficiency Ratio: 66.8% compared to the 58.9% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Net Interest Margin: 3.7% versus 3.6% estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $65.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $65.18 billion.
- Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 8.6% compared to the 9.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Total non-interest income: $90.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $108.95 million.
- Net interest income: $591.70 million versus $590.86 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Commercial banking related income: $5.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.72 million.
- Net gain on loan origination and sale activities: $47.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $44.58 million.
- Service charges and fees: $22.70 million compared to the $24.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net loan servicing revenue (expense): $9.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.56 million.
- Other non-interest income: $8.10 million compared to the $6.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Western Alliance have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.