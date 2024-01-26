Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Western Alliance (WAL) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Western Alliance (WAL - Free Report) reported revenue of $691.3 million, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.91, compared to $2.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $705.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.93, the EPS surprise was -1.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Western Alliance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.8% compared to the 58.9% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.7% versus 3.6% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $65.33 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $65.18 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 8.6% compared to the 9.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-interest income: $90.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $108.95 million.
  • Net interest income: $591.70 million versus $590.86 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Commercial banking related income: $5.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.72 million.
  • Net gain on loan origination and sale activities: $47.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $44.58 million.
  • Service charges and fees: $22.70 million compared to the $24.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net loan servicing revenue (expense): $9.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.56 million.
  • Other non-interest income: $8.10 million compared to the $6.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Western Alliance here>>>

Shares of Western Alliance have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise