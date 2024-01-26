Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Investar (ISTR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Investar (ISTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $20.25 million, down 22% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.84 million, representing a surprise of -2.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +56.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Investar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 2.7% versus 2.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 76.3% compared to the 75.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $1.76 million versus $2.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $18.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.80 million.
Shares of Investar have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

