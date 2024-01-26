Back to top

Compared to Estimates, PCB Bancorp (PCB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) reported revenue of $24.43 million, down 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.95 million, representing a surprise of -2.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PCB Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 59.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 55.6%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $2.56 billion versus $2.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non interest Income: $2.50 million versus $2.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $21.92 million compared to the $22.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of PCB Bancorp have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

