Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Princeton Bancorp (BPRN - Free Report) reported revenue of $17.79 million, down 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.82, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +6.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Princeton Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.6% versus 3.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 61% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 63.1%.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $1.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.60 million.
  • Net interest income: $16.01 million versus $16.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Princeton Bancorp have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

