Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Hilltop Holdings (HTH - Free Report) reported revenue of $290.2 million, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $295.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +10.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hilltop Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.9% compared to the 3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Outstanding Balance - Interest-earning assets, gross: $14.91 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.23 billion.
  • Non-Performing Assets: $73.42 million compared to the $37.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 53.2% compared to the 85.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-Performing Loans: $68.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.47 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $111.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $114.32 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $111.23 million versus $113.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $178.98 million versus $181.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions: $35.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.15 million.
  • Mortgage loan origination fees: $35.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.91 million.
  • Noninterest income- Other: $40.97 million versus $35.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income: $36.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $41.02 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hilltop Holdings here>>>

Shares of Hilltop Holdings have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

