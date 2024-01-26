Back to top

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI - Free Report) reported $197.32 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.2%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +19.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Glacier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% versus 2.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 67.5%.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total non-performing loans: $20.82 million compared to the $46.76 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $26.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.37 billion.
  • Total non-performing assets: $25.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.92 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $30.87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.68 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $166.46 million versus $163.89 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $170.07 million versus $168.66 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gain on sale of loans: $2.23 million versus $3.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Glacier Bancorp have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

