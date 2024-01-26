Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Midland States Bancorp (MSBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $78.59 million, down 19.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.65 million, representing a surprise of +3.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Midland States Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 55.2% versus 58.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $7.20 billion compared to the $7.29 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth management revenue: $6.60 million versus $6.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Interchange revenue: $3.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.82 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE)/Adjusted net interest income: $58.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $58.55 million.
  • Other non-interest (loss) income: $7.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.50 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.25 million versus $2.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $20.51 million compared to the $17.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Midland States Bancorp have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

