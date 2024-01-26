Back to top

Primis Financial (FRST) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Primis Financial (FRST - Free Report) reported revenue of $39.24 million, down 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Primis Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 76% versus 69.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $8.98 million versus $9.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $30.26 million versus $27.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Primis Financial have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

