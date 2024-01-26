Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Chemung Financial (CHMG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Chemung Financial (CHMG - Free Report) reported $23.77 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.6%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $1.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.52 million, representing a surprise of +1.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -30.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.17.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chemung Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus 2.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 70.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 67.1%.
  • Total Other Operating Income: $5.87 million versus $5.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $17.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.86 million.
Shares of Chemung Financial have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

