Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP - Free Report) is an auto parts company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL - Free Report) is a steel manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Banner Corporation (BANR - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Banner Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) - free report >>

Banner Corporation (BANR) - free report >>

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) - free report >>

Published in

finance