See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Goldman Sachs LrgCp Gr Insights Svc (GSCLX) - free report >>
T. Rowe Price Instl Small-Cap Stock (TRSSX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Goldman Sachs LrgCp Gr Insights Svc (GSCLX) - free report >>
T. Rowe Price Instl Small-Cap Stock (TRSSX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights Service Class (GSCLX - Free Report) : 1.06% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. GSCLX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. GSCLX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.96%.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund A (OSGIX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.14%. Management fee: 0.65%. OSGIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.21% over the last five years.
T. Rowe Price Institutional Small-Cap Stock (TRSSX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.66%. Management fee: 0.65%. Five year annual return: 12.01%. TRSSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.