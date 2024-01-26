We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Otis Worldwide (OTIS - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. Revenues are expected to be $3.57 billion, up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Otis Worldwide metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Service' will reach $2.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- New Equipment' will reach $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Profit- New Equipment' to come in at $104.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $72 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Profit- Service' reaching $499.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $472 million.
Shares of Otis Worldwide have demonstrated returns of -0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OTIS is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>