Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Old Dominion (ODFL) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.86 per share, indicating a decline of 2.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.5 billion, representing an increase of 0.9% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Old Dominion metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Ratio' will reach 72.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 71.2%.
The consensus estimate for 'LTL tonnage per day' stands at 38.21 Kton/D. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 38.2 Kton/D in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'LTL revenue per hundredweight' will reach $32.21. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.30 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges' to come in at $26.50. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.65 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Work days' of 61.00 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 61 Days.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'LTL weight per shipment (lbs.)' will likely reach 1,513.93 lbs. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,565 lbs in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'LTL shipments' to reach 2,999. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,977.
View all Key Company Metrics for Old Dominion here>>>
Over the past month, Old Dominion shares have recorded returns of -3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ODFL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>