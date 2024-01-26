We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Roper Technologies (ROP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Roper Technologies (ROP - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.33 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.58 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Roper Technologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Network Software & Systems' will reach $360.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Application Software' should come in at $830.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Operating Profit- Application Software' to come in at $223.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $194.80 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Profit- Network Software & Systems' of $157.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $148.60 million.
Over the past month, Roper Technologies shares have recorded returns of +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ROP will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.