We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ADP (ADP) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Automatic Data Processing (ADP - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $4.66 billion, up 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ADP metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest on funds held for clients' should arrive at $228.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- PEO revenues' to reach $1.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Revenues, other than interest on funds held for clients and PEO revenues' will likely reach $2.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment revenues- Employer Services' at $3.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment revenues- PEO Services' should come in at $1.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Average paid PEO worksite employees during the period' stands at 726. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 711 in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for ADP here>>>
Over the past month, shares of ADP have returned +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, ADP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>