We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Corteva, Inc. (CTVA - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 62.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.54 billion, declining 7.4% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Corteva, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Seed' will reach $1.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.6% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Crop Protection' should arrive at $1.93 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection' reaching $279.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $332 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Corteva, Inc. here>>>
Corteva, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of -5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTVA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>