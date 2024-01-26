We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for PTC Inc. (PTC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $538.59 million, increasing 15.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 4.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PTC Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Recurring Revenue' at $494.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Professional Services' stands at $32.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Total Software (License+Support & cloud services)' of $503.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.1% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Perpetual License' reaching $9.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -30.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'ARR by Product Group - Total' will reach $2.00 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.66 billion.
Over the past month, PTC Inc. shares have recorded returns of +2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PTC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.