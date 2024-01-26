We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Aptiv PLC (APTV) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $4.93 billion, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Aptiv PLC metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions' to come in at $3.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience' will reach $1.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience' at $128.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions' will reach $462.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $446 million.
Aptiv PLC shares have witnessed a change of -6.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), APTV is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>