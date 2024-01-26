We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of AvalonBay (AVB) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that AvalonBay Communities (AVB - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $701.67 million, increasing 4.8% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AvalonBay metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Rental and other income' stands at $700.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Management, development and other fees' will reach $1.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -42.9%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation expense' should arrive at $204.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $207.23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for AvalonBay here>>>
Over the past month, AvalonBay shares have recorded returns of -7.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>