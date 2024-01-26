Back to top

Company News for Jan 26, 2024

  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) plunged 12.1% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents.
  • NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NEE - Free Report) shares rose 1.7% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $6.9 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.1 billion.
  • Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM - Free Report) soared 9.5% after reporting fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78.
  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) shares gained 2.1% on energy becoming the biggest winner in the session.

