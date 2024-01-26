Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Logitech (LOGI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Logitech (LOGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.26 billion, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion, representing a surprise of +2.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Logitech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Gaming: $409.04 million versus $382.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Keyboards & Combos: $229.43 million compared to the $216.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Pointing Devices: $206.18 million compared to the $210.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Other: $49.44 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $43.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3568%.
  • Net Sales- Webcams: $85.85 million versus $91.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Tablet Accessories: $64.24 million compared to the $71.16 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Headsets: $41.76 million versus $45.95 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Video Collaboration: $169.52 million compared to the $167.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.1% year over year.
Shares of Logitech have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

