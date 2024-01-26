Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Stellar Bancorp (STEL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Stellar Bancorp (STEL - Free Report) reported revenue of $112.82 million, down 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $107.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was -1.79%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stellar Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent): 4.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 69.2% compared to the 62% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $39.19 million compared to the $41.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $9.58 billion compared to the $9.76 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized): 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $39.19 million versus $41.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $105.93 million versus $102.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (tax equivalent): $106.12 million versus $103.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.89 million compared to the $4.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Stellar Bancorp have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

