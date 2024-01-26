Back to top

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Autoliv, Inc. (ALV - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.75 billion, up 17.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.74, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 billion, representing a surprise of +0.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Autoliv, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales - Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other - Organic change: 16% compared to the 6.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales - Seatbelt Products - Organic change: 15% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 22.8%.
  • Sales by Segment - Organic change: 16% versus 11.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Seatbelt Products: $887 million versus $977.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.
  • Sales- Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other: $1.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%.
Shares of Autoliv, Inc. have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

