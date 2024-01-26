We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Denali's (DNLI) Pipeline Progresses Despite Stiff Competition
Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI - Free Report) develops therapies targeting neurodegenerative diseases. The company owns an impressive pipeline of targeted therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its recent pipeline progress has been encouraging.
Denali’s strategic partnerships with bigwigs like Biogen (BIIB - Free Report) and Sanofi (SNY - Free Report) provide funds for pipeline development.
Denali and Biogen are developing BIIB122/DNL151, a small-molecule inhibitor, of LRRK2 for Parkinson’s disease (“PD”).
Earlier this month, Denali outlined key milestones related to its pipeline development that it looks to achieve through 2024.
The phase IIb LUMA study, which is being conducted by BIIB, is evaluating BIIB122/DNL151 in early-stage PD with and without LRRK2 mutations and is expected to progress.
Denali has partnered with Sanofi to develop SAR443820/DNL788 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”) indications.
Sanofi plans to announce top-line data from the phase II HIMALAYA study, evaluating SAR443820/DNL788 for treating ALS, in the first half of 2024. The K2 phase II study on SAR443820/DNL788 in MS is expected to continue.
Meanwhile, eclitasertib (SAR443122/DNL758), which is being solely developed by SNY, is being evaluated in a phase II study for treating ulcerative colitis.
This apart, Denali’s wholly-owned candidates in late-stage development programs include tividenofusp alfa (DNL310) for treating MPS II (Hunter syndrome) and DNL343 for treating ALS.
The company plans to complete enrollment in the phase II/III COMPASS study investigating tividenofusp alfa in MPS II in 2024.
DNLI also aims to complete the enrollment of participants in regimen G (DNL343) of the phase II/III HEALEY ALS Platform study in 2024.
Denali does not have any approved products in its portfolio yet, and hence, any pipeline setback will be detrimental to its growth prospects. Also, the neurodegenerative field is characterized by intense and increasing competition. Denali’s high dependence on its partners for financial resources remains an overhang.