Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, First Hawaiian (FHB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, First Hawaiian (FHB - Free Report) reported revenue of $210.14 million, down 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $201.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was -17.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Hawaiian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs: 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases: $18.60 million compared to the $16.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 2.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.3% versus 58.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $21.69 billion compared to the $22.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $18.60 million compared to the $18.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $58.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.46 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $151.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $154.05 million.
  • Bank-owned life insurance: $5.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.64 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $153.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $155.76 million.
  • Other service charges and fees: $9.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.47 million.
  • Noninterest income- Other: $9.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.05 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for First Hawaiian here>>>

Shares of First Hawaiian have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise