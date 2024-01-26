We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, First Hawaiian (FHB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, First Hawaiian (FHB - Free Report) reported revenue of $210.14 million, down 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $201.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was -17.78%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how First Hawaiian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for First Hawaiian here>>>
- Net charge-offs: 0.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
- Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases: $18.60 million compared to the $16.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net interest margin: 2.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
- Efficiency Ratio: 67.3% versus 58.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $21.69 billion compared to the $22.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Non-Performing Assets: $18.60 million compared to the $18.30 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Noninterest Income: $58.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47.46 million.
- Net Interest Income: $151.79 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $154.05 million.
- Bank-owned life insurance: $5.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.64 million.
- Net Interest Income (FTE): $153.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $155.76 million.
- Other service charges and fees: $9.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.47 million.
- Noninterest income- Other: $9.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.05 million.
Shares of First Hawaiian have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.