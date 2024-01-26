Back to top

Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.98 million, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was -16.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Middlefield Banc Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.7% compared to the 3.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 69% versus 69% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $1.60 million versus $1.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

