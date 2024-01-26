We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) reached $283.43, with a -0.91% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
Heading into today, shares of the hospital operator had gained 5.75% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HCA Healthcare in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.05, reflecting an 8.84% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.55 billion, indicating a 6.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HCA Healthcare. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% increase. As of now, HCA Healthcare holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, HCA Healthcare is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.64, which means HCA Healthcare is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.
It is also worth noting that HCA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Hospital industry stood at 1.73 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 32, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.