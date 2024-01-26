We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Global Ship Lease (GSL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) closed at $21.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.
The the stock of containership owner has risen by 7.72% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's loss of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Global Ship Lease in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Global Ship Lease is projected to report earnings of $2.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $171.54 million, up 3.95% from the prior-year quarter.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Global Ship Lease. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Global Ship Lease holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Global Ship Lease is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.35. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.57 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 167, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.