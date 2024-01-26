We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) ending at $99.98, denoting a -0.07% adjustment from its last day's close. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.
Shares of the holding company for Panama's national airline have depreciated by 6.64% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.88, signifying a 13.59% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $893.57 million, indicating a 0.33% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.22% increase. Copa Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Copa Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.29, which means Copa Holdings is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that CPA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
