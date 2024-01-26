We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Altria (MO) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
Altria (MO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $40.20, demonstrating a -0.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.
The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker's shares have seen an increase of 0.07% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Altria in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 1, 2024. On that day, Altria is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.85%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.09 billion, indicating a 0.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower within the past month. Altria presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Altria is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.03, which means Altria is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that MO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.